Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife have received the results to what killed 21 geese on a Barton beach.

Officials say it was the avian flu that killed the flock at Crystal Lake State Park, back in November.

Now, as a precaution, the state is testing dead birds found in a group of 5 or more just to be sure nothing else is killing them. While it’s rare for people to catch bird flu-- David Sausville with Vermont Fish and Wildlife says people should still avoid dead animals and practice good hygiene.

“If you have backyard flocks’ biosecurity is the situation, if you have ponds where you are intermingling your backyard birds with wild birds that’s not recommended, please secure them into a pen and keep them separated” said Sausville.

He says they do not know of any bird flu spread in that area following these cases.

