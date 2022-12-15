Gardener’s Supply, Intervale founder Will Raap dies
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The founder of Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale, Will Raap, has died.
Raap founded the Gardener’s Supply family of companies in 1983. In founding the Intervale, he had a focus on developing economic and social opportunity, coupled with being good stewards of the land.
One of Raap’s most recent endeavors included Earthkeep Farmcommon in the footprint of Nordic Farms in Charlotte, a modern farm focused on regenerative agricultural practices.
Raap was 73.
Related Stories:
Business incubator looks to move farming forward
Reimaging what Vermont farms do
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.