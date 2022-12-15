Gardener’s Supply, Intervale founder Will Raap dies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The founder of Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale, Will Raap, has died.

Raap founded the Gardener’s Supply family of companies in 1983. In founding the Intervale, he had a focus on developing economic and social opportunity, coupled with being good stewards of the land.

One of Raap’s most recent endeavors included Earthkeep Farmcommon in the footprint of Nordic Farms in Charlotte, a modern farm focused on regenerative agricultural practices.

Raap was 73.

