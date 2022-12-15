Gardener’s Supply, Intervale founder Will Raap dies

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The founder of Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale, Will Raap, has died.

Raap founded the Gardener’s Supply family of companies in 1983. In founding the Intervale, he had a focus on developing economic and social opportunity, coupled with being good stewards of the land.

One of Raap’s most recent endeavors included Earthkeep Farmcommon in the footprint of Nordic Farms in Charlotte, a modern farm focused on regenerative agricultural practices.

Raap was 73.

Related Stories:

Business incubator looks to move farming forward

YCQM July 11, 2021

Reimaging what Vermont farms do

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in...
Police: 2 people found dead in Bethel house fire
Vincent Ford/File
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
Burlington Police respond to a standoff at a home on North Avenue Monday night.
Burlington standoff ends in arrest
Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140...
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
Mark McEnnis
COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots

Latest News

File photo
Healthwatch: UVM pediatrician says flu cases on the rise
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in...
Police ID victims in Bethel fire
A commercial for the Vermont Pillow Company.
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware
vtpillow
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware