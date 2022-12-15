Hundreds of Vermonters attend Sen. Sanders phone town hall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders said during an hour-long telephone town hall meeting this week, hundreds of Vermonters brought their biggest concerns to him.

That includes Medicare, the high cost of prescription drugs, long-term care, the nursing workforce crisis, and support for dairy farmers.

The cost of food and protecting social security were other topics discussed as well.

People called in from across the state, including Enosburg Falls, Stowe, Colchester, Ryegate, and Waterville.

A recording of the event has been posted and can be found here.

