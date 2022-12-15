Lamoille Valley Rail Trail construction wraps up

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) -New sections of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail are open for public use.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says the segments of the trail from Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville, and Cambridge to Sheldon will be available to use as of today.

The final remaining segment, Hardwick to Wolcott Village, is expected to be completed this February. Until then, that segment remains closed to public use while active construction is still underway.

