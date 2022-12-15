Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge.

“It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault, the manager of Karlise Fine Jewelers on Church Street in Burlington. She says on Monday, the individual police have identified as James Lisaius, came into the store and stole a $3,000 ring. “He kind of came in asked to look at a piece, pocketed it, and left.”

According to the Burlington Police, Karlise wasn’t the only store Lisaius stole from. They say on Tuesday a necklace worth more than $4,000 was stolen from Von Bargen’s. And on both Friday and Saturday, Jennifer Kahn Jewelry on Pine Street had more than $4,000 worth of merchandise taken from them.

Businesses like Von Bargen’s have posted signs saying the door is locked for security purposes and customers have to knock to get in.

Kelly Devine with the Burlington Business Association, says retail theft is a growing problem. “There seems to be word on the street that if you want to steal something, there are no consequences. That’s one of the biggest challenges we’re facing right now -- people stealing in a way that is blatant, very over-the-top,” she said.

Police say they believe much of the downtown retail theft is driven by drug addiction, users looking for merchandise that can help them secure their next fix.

It was at Lowe’s on Shelburne Road last Thursday, where South Burlington Police say a more organized form of retail theft happened. And it may not have been solved had an officer not been right in the parking lot to see it all unfold.

“This was a targeted product. These are people from out of state, they’re here for a reason, and these switches had tremendous value associated with them,” said South Burlington Police Shawn Burke. He says the thieves took more than $10,000 worth of electrical switches and building materials. The two men from Georgia and New York used a rental van. “A lot of our retail theft are folks that are known to us, are Chittenden County residents. Sometimes it’s stuff that they need to get by, other times, it’s stuff that they’re trying to do to feed a substance use disorder. This one -- a little more elaborate scheme.”

In Vermont, anything valued at $900 or more is a felony. Chief Burke says they don’t know where the materials were going but that felony charges were warranted. He says in other cases, there are different avenues, including restorative practices. “So, people -- particularly those that live here that commit these crimes -- they understand that impact and maybe make the cognitive decision not to be a recidivist,” he said.

When it comes to the stolen jewelry, police say it has been recovered and returned to the businesses. Police have not yet arrested James Lisaius.

