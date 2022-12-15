Missing Kids: how 2022′s numbers compare to years past

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The majority of all missing persons cases are minors, and most of the time the child at the heart of a missing persons case is a kid who chose to runaway.

The Vermont Intelligence Center monitors all missing person cases until investigators take over. They said 359 juveniles were reported missing this year, and that the majority of them were runaway situations.

About 340 kids are reported missing each year in Vermont over the past five years, excluding 2020.

Amber Alerts are uncommon in Vermont, the last one was issued in 2016. An Amber Alert is only used in situations of a child abduction.

Ron LaFond of the Vermont Intelligence Center said 97% of juveniles reported missing in the last five years leave of their own accord.

The other 3% has to do with interference of the child’s custody among family members.

“It’s been kind of consistent over the last five years, numbers that we’re seeing. Knowing the only thing that fluctuates a little bit as the amount of time each person runs,” said LaFond.

LaFond says in 2021 and 2022, 17% of missing juvenile cases involved someone who had been reported missing more than one time in a calendar year.

“Most of them have been located. Very few juveniles are still listed as missing we usually find them within a day or two. Sometimes it goes a little bit longer, depending on the cases and all that but it’s we’re not having long periods of time where there are a lot of juveniles that are missing,” said LaFond.

According to the VIC website, there are seven juveniles still reported missing more than 60 days, dating back to 1946.

LaFond says there are no specific time thresholds to when to report a missing persons case. He says sometimes reports are made when someone doesn’t return home or doesn’t go somewhere they’re expected.

With 97% of missing juvenile cases in the last five years stemming from runaway situations, we wanted to learn more about why some juveniles might choose to leave home.

“There can be such a wide spectrum of things that contribute to kids and families getting in those spots,” said Child Psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Rosenfeld.

Dr. Andrew Rosenfeld is a child psychiatrist at UVMMC. He said some instances are one-time arguments or misunderstandings, sometimes prompted by changes in family life. In other situations, a child might reach a point where they feel the only option to have safety or a connection is to leave.

“Sometimes it becomes more common that the issues that drive runaway behavior are in general that the home isn’t feeling safe or supportive. But that doesn’t mean that the parents or caregivers aren’t trying to make it safe and supportive or even doing good job. So sometimes it has to do with environment. Sometimes it’s what’s going on internally,” said Rosenfeld.

He says impulsive running away tends to be more common, but a planned runaway could indicate a more chronic problem.

“If a child tells you shares an emotion with your or something that they’re going through, to consider that maybe a gift and to acknowledge it with gratitude, thank you for showing me how hard things are or how sad you are or how angry you are with me maybe even or with whomever that that means a lot to kids. Yeah, that they’ve trusted you with that and you’ve validated it,” said Rosenfeld.

In Vermont, there’s no threshold of time to report a missing person. And, if you or a loved one is struggling, you can call the 988 Vermont Mental Health emergency line.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.