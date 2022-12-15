Missing from the mailbox, check fraud numbers increase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Bankers are warning about an increase in check fraud across Vermont.

According to the Vermont Bankers Association, it appears some of the activity is coming from checks being stolen out of blue mailboxes, often located outside of your local post office.

Apparently, criminals are attaching something sticky to a weighted object, dropping it in a mailbox, and pulling out whatever they can grab.

The Association recommends using a pen that can’t be erased, depositing checks inside the post office, getting your mail right away, and paying bills online when possible.

