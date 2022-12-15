New housing aims to address health care staffing crisis

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing aimed at addressing the challenges of retaining health workers is on the way in South Burlington.

The University of Vermont Health Network Thursday broke ground on new housing adjacent to South Burlington’s new city center on Market Street. Officials say the 120 apartments will be dedicated to workers and will include a child care facility for employees with families. The apartments are slated to open in early 2024. It’s part of an effort to address what they call the major obstacle of recruiting and retaining a health care workforce.

“We must continue innovating and investing in order to recruit and retain talented employees,” UVM Health Network COO Al Gobeille said in a statement. “Investing in housing and child care is the result of listening to our employees and to the people who we try to recruit when they say that finding a place to live and access to high-quality child care are two of the most pressing barriers for them.”

The project is the latest partnership with developer SnyderBraverman, which is also behind a 61-unit apartment in the same area that is already underway and on track to open in March.

Reporter Kevin Gaiss will have more on the groundbreaking tonight on the Channel 3 News at 5.

