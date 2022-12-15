N.H. lawmaker sends police de-escalation bill to Biden’s desk

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) -A bill co-sponsored by a local lawmaker is heading to President Biden’s desk.

N.H. Congresswoman Annie Kuster backed a bill called the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act.

She said it equips law enforcement officers with the tools to effectively and safely respond to people in crisis.

The goal is to create a stream of funding to train officers and mental health professionals to work with de-escalation tactics.

Those tactics have been a focus for police in the last few years, especially at the Vermont Police Academy. Tune into the Channel 3 News tonight at 6 for a special report on how training has changed and evolved over the years and what the new leaders at the Academy hope for classes to come.

