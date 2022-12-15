Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

Surveillance still of suspected jewelry thief.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week.

The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000.

It happened at three businesses -- some repeatedly -- over a four-day period from Saturday through Wednesday. Police say he targeted stores on Church and Pine Streets, stealing items including a $3000 ring and a $4550 gold medallion necklace.

Police say he fled after returning to one of the stores he had already targetted, saying he was looking for an engagement ring.

