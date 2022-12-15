Police searching for missing Colchester man
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a missing Colchester man.
Relatives last spoke to 74-year-old Ronald A. Moody on Saturday but he did not show up to an appointment on Monday. Police found footprints in the snow leaving the residence during a welfare check Thursday morning.
Moody is described as a white male, about six feet tall, 200 pounds, and has gray hair. Police say he could be confused as a result of medical issues.
