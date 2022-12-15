Police searching for missing Colchester man

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a missing Colchester man.

Relatives last spoke to 74-year-old Ronald A. Moody on Saturday but he did not show up to an appointment on Monday. Police found footprints in the snow leaving the residence during a welfare check Thursday morning.

Moody is described as a white male, about six feet tall, 200 pounds, and has gray hair. Police say he could be confused as a result of medical issues.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.