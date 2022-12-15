SB School District opens discussion over price tag for temporary PODS

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington School District is weighing their options for creating classroom space.

They’ve been using pods, also known as ZEMS for temporary space at several schools. The plan was to purchase more for $2 million this fall but with inflation that price tag went up to $6 million.

Wednesday, the school board opened discussion for placing a bond question before voters in March. South Burlington District Superintendent Violet Nichols says this is a better option than renovating or expanding existing buildings.

“Renovations and new builds would also be under the same umbrellas. Having the same inflation rates applied to those costs” said Nichols.

However-- when we covered these pods in June, there were concerns for heating, cooling, and space. There will be a public hearing about these pods on January 23rd the same day as their budget meeting.

