Support group aims to help grieving families over the holidays
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are a time for celebration with family, but for those who have lost a loved one, it can also be a time of grief.
The Mahana Magic Foundation provides support to children during and after their parent’s or caregiver’s experience with cancer. They are funding a support group in Shelburne this Saturday for grieving parents, including those who are raising grieving children.
Darren Perron spoke with Ali Waltien, a therapist and one of the organizers of the event.
For more information or to participate, contact AWaltien@gmail.com or 802-343-0901.
