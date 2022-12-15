Support group aims to help grieving families over the holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are a time for celebration with family, but for those who have lost a loved one, it can also be a time of grief.

The Mahana Magic Foundation provides support to children during and after their parent’s or caregiver’s experience with cancer. They are funding a support group in Shelburne this Saturday for grieving parents, including those who are raising grieving children.

Darren Perron spoke with Ali Waltien, a therapist and one of the organizers of the event.

For more information or to participate, contact AWaltien@gmail.com or 802-343-0901.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.