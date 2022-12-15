Trump releases digital trading cards

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.(Truth Social @realDonaldTrump / collecttrumpcards.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business.

On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection.

Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a superhero, astronaut, a cowboy and more.

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.

The cards can be purchased at collecttrumpcards.com.

The website notes the cards are not political and says the profits will not go toward Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance still of suspected jewelry thief.
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Police investigating St. Johnsbury homicide
Vincent Ford/File
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
Two people caught on surveillance cameras believed to be persons of interest in multiple car...
Police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in multiple thefts, credit card fraud
A commercial for the Vermont Pillow Company.
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware

Latest News

As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards hit further north
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student
Jeremy Smallwood is facing animal cruelty charges.
Police: Man charged for shooting 6 puppies in the head, throwing them off cliff
UVM Health Network Thursday announced the groundbreaking for new South Burlington apartments...
New housing aims to address health care staffing crisis
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers