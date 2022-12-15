Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities and utilities are prepping for what is expected to be the first major snow snowstorm of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Vermont from Thursday night until Saturday, with snowfall expected over 12 inches in some areas. The snow is expected to start piling up late Thursday night in the south and then moving up north through Friday.

The heavy, wet snow is expected to bring power outages and treacherous driving. Vermont Emergency Management officials say they are monitoring the storm and preparing to provide assistance if needed. Vermonters are encouraged to prepare for the storm by taking precautions including avoiding driving, checking in on neighbors, and clearing heater vents.

Green Mountain Power says it is also gearing up with external crews lined up to help restore power.

