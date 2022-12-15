Vt. House Speaker to focus on childcare in the next session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski says she’s taking lessons learned during a summit about childcare with her to the state house come January.

Last week, Krowinski and Lt. Governor Molly Gray held a summit of policymakers and advocates to talk about childcare, working families, the caregiving economy, and universal access to paid family leave.

Gray says without universal paid family and medical leave and universal, affordable childcare access, Vermonters will continue to be forced to choose between caring for loved ones, their own health and safety, and a paycheck.

Krowinski says policy discussions about these programs will be diligent and thorough.

