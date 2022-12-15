Welch, Balint poised for new roles on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - For the first time in over 15 years, Vermont is seeing a turnover in the state’s congressional delegation, all sparked by the retirement of Senator Patrick Leahy later this month. Reporter Calvin Cutler spoke with Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint and Senator-elect Peter Welch about the transition to their new roles.

January will mark a historic changing of the guard in Vermont’s congressional representation.

In a temporary office in a busy Senate corridor, Senator-elect Peter Welch and his staff are getting ready for the new session next year. “Everybody from the House is coming over and we’re going to have to add staff as we go on,” Welch said.

In his new role, Welch says he wants to focus on housing affordability, prescription drugs, and Medicare -- also restoring faith in government. At 75 years old, Welch is the oldest freshman Senator in U.S. history.

Reporter Calvin Culter: In a body where influence is determined by longevity and seniority, what do you say to critics that say that influence may be out of reach?”

Senator-elect Peter Welch: Number one, we are in an urgent moment where our democracy is actually under threat, and I think every single one of us -- whatever our age, whether we’re young, middle, or old -- has to make a decision -- are we going to do whatever we can to defend our democracy?

Welch adds that Sen. Leahy’s long tenure is rare in Washington and that building relationships also builds influence.

Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint has been in and out of Washinton over the last month. We caught up with her this week while she was back in Vermont, where the 54-year-old is still serving as state Senate president pro tem. In Congress, Balint hopes to be on the Financial Services Committee. “There are signifigant challenges impacting Americans, regardless of party. We have a housing crisis that’s impacting people, we have a mental health crisis that is impacting people,” she said. Challenges that are laid bare even in D.C., where the human toll is visible just blocks from the White House on Vermont Avenue.

Welch and Balint come to Capitol Hill at a tenuous time for bipartisanship. Both say lawmakers on both sides of the aisle need to turn down the temperature. Welch will be entering the Senate, where Democrats hold a razor-thin majority. He says the attack on the Capitol on January 6th had a profound effect on him but that he’s ready to deliver for Vermonters despite the friction. It’s not always what I agree with but it’s the way that I can establish relationships that I can bear fruit for Vermont,” he said.

Balint will enter a chamber controlled by Republicans. It’s unclear whether California Representative Kevin McCarthy will become speaker of the house and what that means for the GOP agenda.

Reporter Calvin Culter: Being part of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, do you think that may prevent or turn some Republicans off from working with you and reaching across the aisle?

Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint: We have got to stop demonizing each other and dehumanizing each other. I see that as essential to the work that I will be doing in Congress

A new crop of representatives looking to breathe new life into bipartisanship and deliver for Vermont. Balint and Welch will take the oath of office on January 3.

