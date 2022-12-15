BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the region starting Friday morning, and last through the start of Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire region for the potential of six inches or more of snow. Snow will overspread the region from south to north during the morning hours on Friday, with snow fall rates, especially in southern Vermont, of an inch per hour or more throughout the day. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for periods of time and driving could be hazardous.

Total accumulation in most spots by midday Saturday will be in the 5 to 10 inch range. Areas along the Canadian border will be on the lower end of that range, while most of the higher elevations of central and southern Vermont will likely see totals near 10 to 16 inches. Heavy, wet snow on trees and power lines could cause some isolated power outages as well.

Snow showers mostly taper off on Saturday afternoon with the chance for a few more mountain snow showers on Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Quiet weather returns for most of next week. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday through Wednesday. There is also the potential for another winter storm combined with colder temperatures next Thursday and into Friday, with temperatures dropping down into the upper teens and low 20s.

