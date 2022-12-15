BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! All week long, we have been anticipating the arrival of our first big, significant snowstorm of the season. It’s not here yet! Today will be the calm before the storm.

We will actually start today with some sunshine in the morning before clouds start moving in during the afternoon and thickening up in the evening. But we will stay dry today.

The snow will start to move in overnight, first in our southern counties and also much of northern NY, around midnight tonight. The snow will spread northward overnight. By the time of the morning commute on Friday, the snow will already be coming down at a pretty good clip in most areas.

The heavy, wet snow will come down hard at times during Friday afternoon, evening and into Friday night. 1 to 2 inches per hour is not out of the question. The snow will continue into Saturday morning before tapering off to snow showers as we go through the rest of the day. There could be a few mountain snow showers on Sunday, too.

Travel will be very difficult on Friday into early Saturday. There could be power outages from the heavy, wet snow.

By the end of the day on Saturday, we can expect a general 5-10″ of snow, but there will be more in the higher elevations, as much as 8-16″.

The first few days of next week will be quiet with partly sunny skies, although it will be cooling down as we get towards Wednesday, which is the official start of winter!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to follow the progress of this storm, and we will be keeping you up-t0-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

