American student missing in France is alive, father says

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

The college student was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he went missing in late November.

The young man is in Spain, according to reports.

