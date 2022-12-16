Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARLIER, Calif. (Gray News) - A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found.

The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found.

Arriving officers said they made contact with Jazmin and Rosa Lea Gutierrez who had noticed there was an ATM card along with a large amount of cash in the machine while they were out on a walk.

Police said the two immediately contacted them and handed over the items they had found to officers.

The department said, “There are actually good people in this world who have integrity and will do the right thing when someone isn’t looking.”

According to Parlier police, officers were able to return the money to its rightful owner thanks to the two good Samaritans along with the help of the Bank of the West.

Authorities urged everyone to share the story and thank the two young ladies for doing the right thing.

