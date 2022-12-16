Green Mountain Power standing by in preparation for snow storm

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 This Morning spoke with Kristin Kelly from Green Mountain Power about how the utility is preparing for the snowstorm.

Kelly says crews from Canada, and out-of-state are standing by to help with possible outages. GMP says that in addition to dangerous travel on the roads, wet heavy snow causes greater problems as it can weigh down trees and lines. They urge people to stay for away from all down lines or trees.

As of 9 a.m., Green Mountain Power reports more than 1,000 customers, mainly in Southern Vermont are experiencing outages.

