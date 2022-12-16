New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job.

The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.

The change comes at a time when the network faces ongoing staffing and budgetary challenges.

Darren Perron spoke with Eappen about his plans for the network.

