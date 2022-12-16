Pets with Potential: Meet Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in search of three little pigs, look no further!

Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are the Powerpuff Boys currently available for adoption at HSCC. They were found at as strays at a campground in Colchester, where a staff member recovered them after multiple days.

Their ages and background remain unknown, but they are slowly warming up to people and are ready for their new home.

Click here for how to adopt from the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

