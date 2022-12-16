Plattsburgh issues city-wide parking ban

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Starting at midnight, Friday December 16th, the city of Plattsburgh is issuing a city-wide parking ban.

This ban includes all city streets, the Broad Street Parking Lot, Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots, and the South End of the Durkee Street Parking Lot.

The ban will remain in effect until the snow ban lights turn off.

