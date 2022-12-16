Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civil Center

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh City Officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center.

The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comment, for and against the proposed demolition.

The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated at least $3 million needed for renovations.

After the civic center was forced to close in May after an electrical fire left it in disrepair -- the recreation facility’s future has been a point of contention in the community.

Some councilors argue the ultimate decision should have been in voters’ hands. ARPA funding will cover the $400,000 for demolition.

