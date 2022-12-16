Police recruits gear up for Academy graduation

The 114th Basic Training class graduates from the Vermont Police Academy
The 114th Basic Training class graduates from the Vermont Police Academy
By Dom Amato
Published: Dec. 16, 2022
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police recruits will trade their training gear for department badges, as a new class is set to graduate from the Vermont Police Academy.

The 114th Basic Training class is wrapping up their 4 month training with a ceremony at the Academy in Pittsford Friday. It comes as new leadership, and executive council have settled in, with a goal of enhancing training and increasing transparency.

Former Vermont Attorney General, and Chair of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council Bill Sorrell says they plan to ask lawmakers this upcoming session to fund a comprehensive audit of the training curriculum to find any gaps or ways to improve.

“If they really want us to make real change, we need more resources, and we need some one time resources to get expert help to guide us in making decisions on what the curriculum should be,” Sorrell said.

Meanwhile, recruits we spoke with say they’re ready to take on the job, and share why they chose to become a law enforcement officer.

“I figured, as cheesy as it sounds, be the change that you want to see. That really motivated me to get in it,” said Burlington Police recruit Kegan Philbrick.

Nicholas Kandra, a future South Burlington Police officer shared a similar reason.

“I think a lot of people who are joining now understand the stigma and the negative aspect of law enforcement that the community perceives,” Kandra said. “Coming in with that in mind, it kind of inspires some people, it motivates people to bridge that gap between the community and police.”

After graduation, the more than 40 new officers will continue training at their respective departments. Leaders at the academy then prepare for the next incoming class that begins in February.

