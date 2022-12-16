Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic

Noah Sussman and Joanna Burgess
Noah Sussman and Joanna Burgess(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats.

In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a recent sunny Saturday getting a tour of the pair’s new house and then headed to St. Johnsbury to meet Lori and Bret Thayer, a couple who recently relocated to Barton from Denver.

