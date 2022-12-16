Thousands of Kennedy assassination records released

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy are seen in Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy are seen in Dallas Nov. 22, 1963.(Source: NATIONAL ARCHIVES/UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - The CIA said the agency has now released almost all its documents involving the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

On Thursday, the National Archives released nearly 13,000 government documents related to JFK’s assassination.

Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

Congress passed legislation in 1992 requiring the release of all remaining government records about the assassination.

They gave the original deadline of 2017, but presidents have extended that deadline, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Biden ordered the documents released in a memo earlier in the day.

This is the largest dump of files from the National Archives’ JFK assassination record collection since 2018.

Biden has also ordered the remaining records to be publicly released by June 30, 2023.

For its part, the CIA reports that 95% of its records related to JFK have now been made public in their entirety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

