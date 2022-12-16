Tips to avoid holiday shopping scams

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many are going out to stores this year, but a lot of that holiday shopping is happening online and scammers know that.

It’s easy to get caught up in searching for the perfect gift, but Better Business Bureau officials say that you should pause, take a moment and make sure the website you are purchasing from is legitimate.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the BBB’s Paula Fleming about what to watch out for.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Moody
Missing Colchester man found dead
Surveillance still of suspected jewelry thief.
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
Milton Police say a pedestrian hit by a car Wednesday on Route 7 died from their injuries
Pedestrian fatally struck in Milton crash
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
A commercial for the Vermont Pillow Company.
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware

Latest News

Bubbles
Pets with Potential: Meet Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup
File photo
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzman as Gomez in Netflix's "Wednesday."
Vt. actor Guzman discusses starring role in Netflix’s ‘Addams Family’ reboot
Noah Sussman and Joanna Burgess
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
The Burlington Electric Department is turning Christmas trees into electricity at the McNeil...
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan