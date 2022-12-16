UVMMC doctor excited about RSV vaccine in phase 3 trial

Pfizer announced the end of trial results for its RSV vaccine and is set to submit data for FDA...
Pfizer announced the end of trial results for its RSV vaccine and is set to submit data for FDA approval.
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Pfizer RSV vaccine for pregnant people is in phase 3 trial.

A runny nose, a sore throat, and a cough are all symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that are generally manageable for most people, but it can make babies under sixth months old pretty sick.

Dr. Becca Bell, with UVM Children’s Hospital, says the RSV season came earlier in Vermont this year. While she still expects to see cases this winter, the state has hit the peak.

To fight against the virus, Pfizer is in phase 3 testing of an RSV vaccine specifically for pregnant people.

“They make antibodies and those antibodies get passed onto the fetus so when babies are born, they have a little bit of immunity to RSV,” said Dr. Bell. “And that’s really exciting for us because when we talk about kids getting really sick with RSV it’s usually infants that are getting the most sick, so if infants can be born with some immunity, even if it’s short-lived, even if it’s six months or one year, that can make a huge difference in terms of kids’ health.”

Pfizer is expected to submit full trial data to the FDA for approval in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Moody
Missing Colchester man found dead
Surveillance still of suspected jewelry thief.
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
Emergency crews responded to a bad accident in Milton Wednesday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
A commercial for the Vermont Pillow Company.
When it comes to the Vermont name, let the buyer beware
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

Latest News

The 114th Basic Training class graduates from the Vermont Police Academy
Police recruits gear up for Academy graduation
File Photo
Winter manure spreading ban starts today
File Photo
VGS offers safety tips for a snow storm
Costly repairs have left the future of the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh hanging in the...
Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center