VGS offers safety tips for a snow storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with Vermont Gas System also have some safety tips ahead of today’s storm.

They say to use a broom, not a shovel, to clear snow from your assembly and vents.

Test your smoke alarms and make sure there is one on every level of the home in several locations, Also, they recommend testing your carbon monoxide alarms.

Don’t use a gas stove to heat your home and keep a generator running away from the house.

All gas leaks should be reported and if your home has a gas leak, leave the area, call 9-1-1 and contact your fuel supplier.

