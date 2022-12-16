Vt. actor Guzman discusses starring role in Netflix’s ‘Addams Family’ reboot

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzman as Gomez in Netflix's "Wednesday."(Courtesy: Netflix)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dust off the cobwebs, the Addams Family is back.

The Netflix hit “Wednesday” focuses on Wednesday Addams, a spooky teen sleuth solving supernatural murder mysteries at her boarding school. Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday. Catherine Zeta-Jones plays her mom, Morticia. And Vermont veteran actor Luis Guzman takies on the role of her dad, Gomez.

Darren Perron spoke with Guzman about transforming the iconic role for the new series.

