Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After six months of delays, Burlington’s low-barrier shelter pod community in the Old North End is set to open next month.

The pods located in a parking lot off Elmwood Avenue have been ready to be used for a couple of months but the common buildings were delayed due to supply chain issues.

Those common buildings include showers and bath facilities and a resource center with access to services.

“Common buildings on the site starting to arrive as soon as next week. We are working very hard now that we have a firm delivery date for those to get them up and operational as early in January as possible,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger

The Champlain Housing Trust will be operating the community, which will house around 30 people.

