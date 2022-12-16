Winter manure spreading ban starts today

File Photo
File Photo(KSFY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The winter manure ban in Vermont is in effect, it began at midnight and lasts until April 1st.

The ban means no manure or other ag waste, including compost and spoiled feed, can be spread on fields throughout the state.

It’s a required part of the strategy to protect water quality and natural resources and has been in place since 1995.

Experts say manure doesn’t effectively soak into the frozen, snow-covered, or saturated ground, which means it has a high risk of running off to waterways when the ground thaws.

