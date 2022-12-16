Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces.

“I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.

Her business transforms vans and other vehicles into mobile homes or workspaces. She says it all started when she built her own mobile apartment with her dad in Michigan. “When 2020 hit, I bought a van and lived in it for about seven months. Then, the next year, I loved it so much, I wanted to do it again. I wanted to build one, so I called my dad. I asked him if he’d be willing to help. He was on board,” said Koons, who named the business after her dad.

She recently helped two Vermont nonprofits -- Fight for Kids Foundation and the Vermont Garden Network -- at a discounted rate. The groups say working with Koons was much more affordable than big name companies. “Seeing what the other companies were charging -- that was the thing. Emily was like, ‘Hey. Because you know I’m new, I am trying to build a portfolio.’ She was like, ‘I like what you’re doing with the foundation, so I’ll work with you a little bit.’ I was like, ‘Hey, that’s great, that’s what we need right now,” said King McMillan with VT Fight For Kids:

The Vermont Garden Network’s Cedar Schiewetz says they paid Koons $2,000, about half of what other companies charge. They say before Ozzie Vans, they tried working with another company and it did not go smoothly. “There was just a whole SNAFU of they did not send us, really specific proprietary items that are supposed to come with the shelving units. Then, we ended up having to delay installing it for over a month. Having someone local that was able to do that for us was really awesome,” Schiewetz

“I’m looking to be a supporter of local businesses, just like local businesses have supported me so far -- which has been really fun. I loved working with the nonprofits,” Koons said.

Koons is looking to expand her portfolio even further. She hopes that in the future she’ll be more well-known in this area so she can work with more organizations.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

