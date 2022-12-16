BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Periods of light to moderate snow will continue to fall across the region through Saturday morning. Snow may still fall heavy at times through the early morning hours, causing roads to be snow-covered and slippery. Additional snow totals of 2-6″ are possible in the northern valleys, with 6-10″ expected in the higher elevations of the central and southern Green Mountains. Light to moderate snow will taper off to snow showers by midday on Saturday with cloudy skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with the chance for additional mountain snow showers, especially in the northern areas. Look for quiet weather conditions for the start of the week. Plan on partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low 30s. We may see snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for a bigger storm for the end of the week.

Drive safe and have a great weekend!

