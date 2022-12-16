BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! And Happy Big Snowstorm! We have been anticipating this storm all week, and now . . . it’s HEEEERE!!

Here’s how it’s going to work . . . the snow will be falling for more than the next 24 hours. At times, it will be coming down hard & heavy - as much as 1″ to 2″ per hours. It will be the heavy, wet kind of snow, so it will make the roads very mushy and slushy and that means slow, treacherous travel. Also, the heavy snow could bring down tree limbs and power lines, and that could lead to power outages.

The steady snow will taper off to snow showers as we go through the day on Saturday. The storm will be mostly out of here by Saturday night. When it is all said and done, most of us will have gotten between 5″ and 10″ of new snow, The higher elevations of Green Mountains, White Mountains, and Adirondacks will be picking up anywhere from 8″ to 18″ of snow, and possibly a little more.

We’ll get some sunshine going on Sunday, but there could still be a few, lingering snow showers in the mountains.

Next week will start out with much quieter weather - partly sunny on Monday & Tuesday. A little clipper system could bring a few snow showers on Wednesday for the first day of winter (the winter solstice is at 4:48 PM on Wednesday).

Take it easy on the roads today if you have to travel. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

