Holiday shipping deadlines approach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve already done your holiday shopping. you might want to ship those gifts out sooner to avoid paying more.

According to USPS, in order for Ground and First Class mail to arrive in time for Christmas, the deadline is today.

Around the holidays, roughly 2.4 million packages are sorted daily at the U.S. Postal Services Megahub.

Other deadlines for USPS include December 19th for Priority Mail, and December 23rd for the Priority Mail Express service.

You can find a full list of USPS deadlines here.

