Holiday shipping deadlines approach

Shipping during the holidays
Shipping during the holidays(WABI)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve already done your holiday shopping. you might want to ship those gifts out sooner to avoid paying more.

According to USPS, in order for Ground and First Class mail to arrive in time for Christmas, the deadline is today.

Around the holidays, roughly 2.4 million packages are sorted daily at the U.S. Postal Services Megahub.

Other deadlines for USPS include December 19th for Priority Mail, and December 23rd for the Priority Mail Express service.

You can find a full list of USPS deadlines here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton Police say a pedestrian hit by a car Wednesday on Route 7 died from their injuries
Pedestrian fatally struck in Milton crash
Ronald Moody
Missing Colchester man found dead
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
Surveillance still of suspected jewelry thief.
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
File photo
Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season

Latest News

File: photo
Thank your retail workers this holiday shopping season
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to Do: Saturday, December 17
'Giving Tree'
Early Learning Preschool continues 'Giving Tree' tradition
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic