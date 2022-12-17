Thank your retail workers this holiday shopping season

By Sam Shinn
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the stress of this holiday shopping season, a small act of kindness can go a long way.

That’s according to the Executive Director of Vermont Retail and Grocers’ Association, Erin Sigrist.

She says the holiday season is retail’s busiest, and staffing levels remain exceedingly low. So, it’s important to recognize retail workers for their contribution to the economy.

Sigrist says, “It’s a busy time of year and sometimes we can get a little stressed when we’re out shopping, trying to find the perfect gift. But everyone’s short-staffed, and those retail workers have been there for all of us straight through the pandemic and haven’t stopped. So please be sure to thank your retail workers.”

She says retail is very important work; it’s where we get our goods, food, and clothes, and those who work in retail provide customers the ability to shop.

