What to Do: Saturday, December 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do on this snowy Saturday.

Tonight at the North Country Planetarium there’s a very special Holiday Show! Visitors will experience what the planetarium calls a full-dome kaleidoscopic version of “The Nutcracker.” Organizers say it’s a unique way to experience the classic Christmas tale. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and tickets for the general public are $9. Day-of-event tickets are available at the Planetarium office in Hudson 104 one hour prior to showtime by cash or check only. For more information, contact the planetarium at northcountryplanetarium@plattsburgh.edu or call 518-564-3168.

Or head to Market St. in South Burlington to check out Illuminate VT! It’s a holiday market with hot drinks, live music, and Vermont vendors selling their locally-made products. It runs this evening from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with no admission fee. Organizers say Illuminate VT “shines bright with the power of artistic expression and holiday celebration.”

The Junior League of Champlain Valley is hosting the Great Diaper Drive of 2022 today. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the JLCV Diaper Bank in South Burlington, you can drop off unused, disposable diapers of any size, type, or brand, as well as unopened wipes or cream. Since 2007, they have collected over 1,000,000 diapers for the Vermont community, and this year their goal is to get 50,000. There are also drop boxes in Williston, Hinesburg, and Shelburne if you can’t make it to South Burlington today.

Or if you’re feeling like freezing, you could take a winter swim at Lake Willoughby! Join Kingdom Games’ winter swimmers in the Northeast Kingdom at 2:00 p.m. today for a refreshing cold water swim. Email phil@kingdomgames.co in advance to learn which end of the lake to meet at.

The Woodstock Film Series kicks off today after being postponed in November. The feature-length documentary “Come Back Anytime” screens today at 3:00 p.m. at Billings Farm. It shows a self-taught Japanese ramen master and his wife who run a tiny ramen shop in Tokyo. The screening is followed by a Q&A with the curator of the Woodstock Film Series. Tickets are $15.

Or you could skate with Santa Claus today in Rutland! At the Giorgetti Arena from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus are strapping on their skates for an evening of icy holiday fun. The event is free and aimed at kids aged 10 and under. Skate rentals are only $1.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.