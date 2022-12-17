BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snowfall amounts have been all over the place so far, ranging from a few inches to over 20 inches. Heavy, wet snow will continue tonight into early Saturday morning. Additional power outages are possible, so it’s a good idea to keep flashlights, candles and water handy. Roads will remain slippery as well. The snow will taper to scattered snow showers on Saturday. Additional snowfall for tonight through Saturday will be 3 to 6 inches, except for 6 to possibly 12 inches in the Green Mountains and Northern New Hampshire. Sunday will be a much quieter day, with just a few snow showers possible. Highs will be in the low 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

The week will remain fairly active, with another possible bigger storm for the end of the week. Snow showers are expected Monday. We’ll finally get a break on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 30 degrees, with lows in the teens. Winter officially arrives Wednesday, and additional snow showers are expected. Thursday will be a little iffy, with partly sunny skies, but also a few snow showers. Things could get more interesting with another potential coastal storm Friday into Christmas Eve. Stay tuned.

