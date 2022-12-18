BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds gathered at the hula lakeside campus for a final weekend of local shopping before the holidays.

At the 2nd annual “hula-day” market, Vermont vendors got the spotlight. More than 60 Vermont-based craft and food vendors will span throughout the main lobby and event space at Hula. This event was open to the public and free for all.

“It’s all Vermont vendors. It’s just a celebration of our local community, the makers, the creators and then also just people to gather before the holidays in a way that gives them an opportunity to shop,” said Chloe King, Hula’s event director.

Hula also opened a gift wrap station at the market. the proceeds from those who purchased wrapping will be donated to hands Vermont, an organization that provides food for food insecure seniors in the Chittenden Valley area.

