2nd annual “Hula-day” market

Hula-market in Burlington
Hula-market in Burlington(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds gathered at the hula lakeside campus for a final weekend of local shopping before the holidays.

At the 2nd annual “hula-day” market, Vermont vendors got the spotlight. More than 60 Vermont-based craft and food vendors will span throughout the main lobby and event space at Hula. This event was open to the public and free for all.

“It’s all Vermont vendors. It’s just a celebration of our local community, the makers, the creators and then also just people to gather before the holidays in a way that gives them an opportunity to shop,” said Chloe King, Hula’s event director.

Hula also opened a gift wrap station at the market. the proceeds from those who purchased wrapping will be donated to hands Vermont, an organization that provides food for food insecure seniors in the Chittenden Valley area.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton Police say a pedestrian hit by a car Wednesday on Route 7 died from their injuries
Pedestrian fatally struck in Milton crash
Ronald Moody
Missing Colchester man found dead
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
Surveillance still of suspected jewelry thief.
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
Emily Koons with one of her van conversion projects.
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space

Latest News

Teen starts a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood.
Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society
Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery
Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester
Shipping during the holidays
Holiday shipping deadlines approach
File: photo
Thank your retail workers this holiday shopping season