Chanukah begins tonight at sundown

Celebrating Hanukkah in Burlington
Celebrating Hanukkah in Burlington
By Sam Shinn
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This evening marks the first night of Chanukah, with many Jewish Vermonters getting together to celebrate the holiday for the first of eight days.

There are numerous Chanukah celebrations statewide throughout the week, including menorah lightings, Chanukah parties, and even a police-escorted parade.

Draizy Junik from Chabad of Burlington says Chanukah is about spreading light, especially during this dark and cold time of year. She says it’s important to celebrate as a community with a message of spreading joy.

Hebrew school students in Burlington say Chanukah traditions like dreidel spinning, eating latkes and jelly donuts, and candle lightings are better enjoyed together.

Junik says, “It’s so important to celebrate Chanukah, and really every holiday, as a community because it really gives the children and the people a sense of warmth and belonging, and doing it together really makes it that much more vibrant and meaningful for everybody.”

She says it’s a holiday anyone can celebrate, and there are plenty of events around the region to take part in. You can find a full list of Vermont’s Chanukah events here.

