Police cruiser collision responding to call in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call.

Just after 4:00pm Saturday, Burlington Police were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress. Two police officers responded to the location from different parts of Burlington. The two cruisers then collided at the intersection of North Champlain and North Street. One of the cruisers also struck an unoccupied parked car. The officers in the cruisers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, it’s not known how many people were injured.

Additional officers were called in and continued on to the domestic violence incident, where the person of interest was no longer on scene and the caller refused to cooperate.

Burlington police are doing an internal review of the incident. And all sworn officers in the Burlington Police Department will now have to review procedures on responding to calls.

According to the Burlington Police, the unoccupied, parked vehicle that struck was a rental vehicle belonging to a visiting family. Burlington personnel assisted with replacing it.

