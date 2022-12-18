Survey gathers public input on forest economy

(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state plans to bolster the forest products sector over the next decade, but they want your opinion on how it should be done.

The Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation has launched their public survey to gather input on our forest economy.

There are currently 13,000 jobs involved in the forest economy, and it’s a $2 billion sector.

But, the state recognizes that there are challenges going forward for forests, like development pressure, an aging population, and shrinking workforce.

80% of Vermont’s forests are under private ownership, so to chart the path forward, the state believes they need Vermonters’ input,

Danielle Fitzko, director of the Department of Forests, says “Wood touches all of our lives, from lumber to packing material, to paper to firewood to furniture.” She adds, “So we really need to hear from Vermonters about their opinions and perspectives on the forest product sector and the greater forest economy.”

The public engagement process will last over six months.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Koons with one of her van conversion projects.
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzman as Gomez in Netflix's "Wednesday."
Vt. actor Guzman discusses starring role in Netflix’s ‘Addams Family’ reboot
Noah Sussman and Joanna Burgess
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
File photo
Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season
File photo
Weinberger: Low-barrier pod shelter ready by January

Latest News

Teen starts a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood.
Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society
Hula-market in Burlington
2nd annual “Hula-day” market
Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery
Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester
Shipping during the holidays
Holiday shipping deadlines approach