Survey gathers public input on forest economy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state plans to bolster the forest products sector over the next decade, but they want your opinion on how it should be done.

The Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation has launched their public survey to gather input on our forest economy.

There are currently 13,000 jobs involved in the forest economy, and it’s a $2 billion sector.

But, the state recognizes that there are challenges going forward for forests, like development pressure, an aging population, and shrinking workforce.

80% of Vermont’s forests are under private ownership, so to chart the path forward, the state believes they need Vermonters’ input,

Danielle Fitzko, director of the Department of Forests, says “Wood touches all of our lives, from lumber to packing material, to paper to firewood to furniture.” She adds, “So we really need to hear from Vermonters about their opinions and perspectives on the forest product sector and the greater forest economy.”

The public engagement process will last over six months.

