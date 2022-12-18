Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Mitzvah is like doing a good deed for the community. Like I said I really like animals and I really like art,” said artist Shayna Walker.

Walker, is 13 years old and has started a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood. With the goal to raise some money for the Chittenden County Humane Society. She said it all started when she began painting pictures of her friends dogs to give as gifts.

“I painted a picture of penny, my dog, to start out with. I have it in my room right now. Then it went up from there to painting my friends pets for birthday presents,” said Walker.

Walker says she has already painted three portraits so far, and now has over 10 new requests. She says people were contacting her the second day after putting her project on social media. She has already raised over three hundred dollars and hopes the funds keep growing. Local high school mental health counselor ryan nest bought a portrait as a christmas gift this year. He says what Shayna is doing is bringing a lot of joy to dog lovers.

“She got it done like right away, and her and her mom dropped it off. I was like blown away by it. I like a long day at work and I had been a little bit stressed and I hear a knock at the door at 7 o’clock at night. They bring this over and I’m like ah this is great,” said Ryan Nest, a mental health counselor.

Another customer Robin Guillian who also bought a painting as a gift says its always great to see kids doing this kind of work for their communities.

“I think it’s just terrific when kids come up with things as a way of donating, giving, helping our community on their own. Shayna is a super talented artist. I am just really excited she thought of this fundraiser and came my way,” said Robin Guillian of Burlington.

Walker wants to have the majority of her portraits done in the next couple weeks and get that money to the humane society where they can put the funds to some good use for pets waiting for their fur-ever homes. A young lady hoping to make a difference.

“I’m really glad, my goal I just think was one hundred. It really surprised me the first customer gave 100 dollars. I was like, already past it, that’s great,” said Walker.

