What to Do: Sunday, December 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

Today the Procrastinator’s Paradise Holiday Market continues in Vergennes. In the Kennedy Brothers Building from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. folks behind on their holiday to-do lists are welcome for an afternoon of shopping, sipping, and festive music. Over 20 Vermont small businesses will be there selling their local products, and there is also a lunch menu with appetizers and drinks for sale. Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to scoop up gifts in one swoop while celebrating the holidays in style.

You can go meet real reindeer at Bridgeside Books in Waterbury. Today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., before they trek north to help Santa, some reindeer from the Vermont Reindeer Farm are paying the bookstore a visit. There are other exciting holiday events happening in the area too: at Stowe Street Cafe, the Tiny Acorn, and Tabbatha Henry.

This weekend at Catamount Arts is Free Artwork & Product Photography Weekend. From 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in St. Johnsbury, you can get your artwork or product professionally photographed for free. There will be a professional digital studio set up, and you can sign up for a 45-minute block. This event is great for artists or entrepreneurs looking to get high-quality digital images of their work.

You can catch the FIFA World Cup championship game live in Ludlow today. At the Friends of Ludlow Auditorium starting at 10:00 a.m., the final match will play live for free. Argentina will take on reigning World Cup champion France, and it should be an exciting game. Organizers say it’s a big first for both the venue and the town, and it’s a great opportunity to catch the heat in Qatar from the snowy mountains of Vermont.

Or, if sports aren’t your thing, you can experience a taste of Broadway in Colchester! Broadway actor and Colchester High School alum Merritt David Janes will be joined by his talented Broadway friends for a special holiday performance. It’s at Colchester High School and begins at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students and seniors.

And since this evening marks the first night of Chanukah, there are many celebratory events happening throughout the state:

BJ’s Annual Brass Balagan Bash is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Beth Jacob Synagogue in Montpelier.

The OZ Chanukah party is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ohavi Zedek in Burlington.

Chabad of Brattleboro’s Chanukah celebration starts at 4:00 p.m.

If you’re in the Waterbury-Stowe area, you can celebrate at Rusty Parker Memorial Park starting at 3:30 p.m.

And there are community menorah lightings in Burlington, Jericho, Manchester, and Middlebury.

You can find a full list of this week’s Chanukah events throughout Vermont here.

