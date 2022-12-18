Wreath ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreathes across America is a nation-wide effort to get wreaths on the graves of military members around the holidays. And in Colchester they carried on the tradition in the Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery.

“It’s just really important to remember that people have given so much stress in the past, present, and then encourage the people coming for the future,” said Miranda Gallagher, the Cadet Commander of the VT. Composite squadron.

The day started in 1992, when a wreath company in Maine had a surplus and got volunteers to lay the extras at Arlington National Cemetery

In 2007, non-profit group Wreaths Across America was founded to continue the ceremony.

“If you don’t honor those who have fallen, you’re never gonna remember the sacrifices they made and how your life could be completely different if they did not. And especially around the holidays where we need to be grateful, and I think that’s what makes it special,” said Melody Thompson, a Cadet Senior Airman.

Cadets ages 12 to 21 from the Civil Air Patrol, the volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force helped hand the wreathes off to service members -- who ceremonially honor those who have fallen in their division of service. Those involved say seeing young Vermonters in an event that’s veteran-focused is important for the future of service.

“It’s great seeing them happy to be able to be here and help. And knowing that we’re honoring the people who couldn’t be here with us… We’ve got a bunch of cadets who are either interested in military going military right now. They’re the future for honoring the past,” said Gallagher

Organizers say the camaraderie of seeing colleagues while honoring other colleagues is touching. And for Major Barbara Leary -- who has been coordinating the Colchester ceremony for years it’s also something she hopes continues even after she’s gone.

“People tend to forget how they how we got here. It’s like all of you know, service members and stuff. They’ve given their lives to be here. And actually, I’m a retired veteran and I’m hoping that once I pass away, they, they would do that with me also because you know, when I served, I was serving my country. And it’s really nice to know that people will still remember you when you’re not here,” said Barbara Leary, the Wreathes Across America Coordinator for the Camp Ethan Allen Cemetery.

This year volunteers were able to gather and place over 500 wreathes. Meaning almost 90% of the 596 veterans that are buried in the cemetery were honored.

