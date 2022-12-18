YCQM DEC. 18, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, looking back at Sen. Patrick Leahy’s legacy in Vermont politics. Plus we sit down to talk with Actor Luis Guzman, about the Netflix show, Wednesday, and his role as Gomez Addams. He tells us about the Vermont connection to hit series.

Also, evidence the federal government says is no longer reliable. Are innocent people behind bars? We put flawed forensics under the microscope.

